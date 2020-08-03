The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another Mainer has died as 15 more cases of the coronavirus were reported on Monday.

Monday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,970. Of those, 3,541 have been confirmed positive, while 429 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nine more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,396. That means there are 450 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 448 on Sunday.





The latest death involved a man in his 50s from Androscoggin County, bringing the statewide death toll to 124.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “Maine cities and towns are expected to lose a collective $146 million in revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic by the end of this year, according to projections released Monday by the Maine Municipal Association.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “Slow, grinding negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill are set to resume Monday afternoon, but the path forward promises to be challenging and time is already growing short.” — Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press

— “The main pension plan for state workers in Maine has skirted the worst of the economic fallout of the coronavirus for now, earning just below its expected rate of return during a year that included the first four months of the U.S. pandemic.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “A meeting of governors from around the country that had been scheduled to take place in Maine has been moved online to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.” — Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

— “Convincing fidgety children to do anything can be a challenge. When it comes to wearing masks, especially as the school year nears, getting your kids to don face coverings is a matter of public health.” — Sam Schipani, BDN

— “With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people isolated, an activity that gets people out of the house and into the warm summer air while also keeping them safe has been golf. The sport lends itself to social distancing and golf courses across the state have been having a memorable summer.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,710,282 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 155,331 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.