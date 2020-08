Description

Using music, lyric analysis, music making & creation along with group sharing and discussion, Melissa Viollette, Music Therapy Director at Birch Bay Village, leads this free virtual group session to help participants feel, understand, express and share their grief while honoring their personal comfort levels. Music connects people in a safe way and reminds us we are not alone in our experience. For more information please visit:https://www.mdihospital.org/news/free-telehealth-music-therapy-support-groups

To sign up please contact Melissa Violette directly at mviolette@birchbayvillage.us