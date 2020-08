HANCOCK — An exhibit of the paintings of Mavis Melissa Davis, Hugo Diaz, Renata Moise and Mark Harrell will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, 9 with 25 percent of sales to benefit the Hancock Union Congregational Church UCC — the “Old School House” at 644 Point Road.

Facial coverings required, physical distancing and doors will be ajar. For information please call 207-266-1229.