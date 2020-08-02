HERMON, Maine — Hermon’s Mike Hopkins scored his second win of the season in the Dysart’s Late Models at Speedway 95 Saturday night, passing Winterport’s Ryan Deane on the 22nd lap of the 40-lap feature.

Hopkins started last in the field and methodically worked his way to the front, with only one caution on lap 3 slowing the field.

After Hopkins made his pass for the lead, Deane found himself in a battle for second place with Steuben’s Brenton Parritt, who finally passed him on lap 33, relegating Deane to a third-place finish.

Pole sitter Anthony Constantino of Sumner finished fourth with Levant’s Todd Lawrence coming home fifth. Kris Matchett of Skowhegan and Parritt won the division’s 10-lap qualifiers.





Other Speedway 94 results

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown)

Dysart’s Late Models: 1. 15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon; 2. 27 Brenton Parritt, Steuben; 3. 54 Ryan Deane, Winterport; 4. 14C Anthony Constantino, Sumner; 5. 31 Todd Lawrence, Levant

Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. 7 Shane Tatro, Levant; 2 Ryan Robinson. Clinton; 3. 80 Steve Kimball, Holden; 4. 33 Bimbo Look, Jonesport; 5. 35 Kris Watson. Kenduskeag

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. 10 Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 2. 2G Nicholas Cota, Greenbush; 3. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 4. 28 Andrew McTague Jr. Frankfort; 5. 14 Jason Morse, Hermon

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners: 1. Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2. 25 Brad Bellows, China; 3. 29 Kevin Hartley, Carmel; 4. 0X Jeff Farrington, Alna; 5. 78 Dustyn Carrow, Carmel

Wiscasset Speedway results

Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman (50 laps): 1. 26 Andrew McLaughlin, Harrington; 2. 33 Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 3. 15M Frank Moulton, Clinton; 4. 47 Brandon Bailey, Woolwich; 5. 25 Will Collins, Waldoboro

Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Mini (25 laps): 1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. 66x James Grover Jr. Newcastle; 3. 8 Ryan Keniston, Smithfield

Hancock Heights Modifields (30 laps): 1. 1 Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 2. 77 NIck Reno, West Bath; 3. 48 Brian Treadwell, Hancock; 4. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon Falls.

Portland Glass Strictly Streets (25 laps): 1. 24 Jonathon Emerson, Sabattus; 2. 23 Zachary Emerson, Sabattus; 3. 29 Brad Erskine, Solon; 4. 94 Steve Rackliff, Starks; 5. 05 Brett Osmond, Wiscasset