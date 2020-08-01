WESTON — Living Waters, located on East Grand Lake in Weston, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year at the Labor Day Retreat Sept. 4–7. Featuring Dennis “The Swan” Swanberg, known as America’s Minister of Encouragement, the Hyssongs, America’s 3-part harmony group with multiple No. 1 hits and Living Water’s founder, Dr. Wendell Calder.



Come for the day or come for the weekend. Call ahead early to check availability for lodging, or bring your camper or tent for a weekend filled with great music, preaching and fellowship. Meal plans available. Weekend highlights include The Hyssongs concert, Friday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m., and Dennis Swanberg and the Hyssongs Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Call or email for more information or to make your reservation, 207-448-2310 or moreinfo@lwcamp.com.