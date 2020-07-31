A Sanford man and teen have been accused of burglarizing a Family Dollar where they allegedly stole cookies, candy and an umbrella.

Jonathan Gillis, 18, and the unidentified 15-year-old were each charged with burglary, according to Sanford police Lt. Matthew T. Jones.

Police officers responded about 2:23 a.m. on July 17 to the Family Dollar at Mid-Town Mall on Main Street, where a passerby reported a smashed out front window, Jones said Friday.

Officers found the suspects, later identified as Gillis and the teenager, stole packages of cookies, candy and an umbrella, according to Jones.





“The weather at the time of the burglary was clear, but rain was in the forecast,” Jones said.

An officer followed a trail of cookie crumbs away from the store down the stairs of the Mid-Town Mall onto nearby Riverside Avenue, where the trail became cold, according to Jones.

After an investigation, police charged Gillis on July 23 and the 15-year-old on Wednesday. The umbrella was recovered, Jones said.