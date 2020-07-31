CONCORD, New Hampshire — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is set to race a school bus against the head of state’s lottery at a drag strip in New Hampshire this weekend.

Sununu will battle New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre Saturday night at the NH Lottery Educational Cup Challenge. It will take place at the quarter-mile drag strip located in Epping.

The fourth annual event aims to raise awareness for the more than $2 billion generated by the lottery for education since 1964. The 2020 teacher of the year, Kimberly Piper-Stoddard, will also be racing.

Since taking office, Sununu has been a regular at the event and even talked in 2017 of racing Vermont Gov. Phil Scott. who races stock cars. Scott, a Republican, has teamed up with Sununu on several legislative measures.





Along with the bus racing, the New England Dragway will feature its Jet Cars Under the Stars program. It will showcase jet-powered dragsters, jet trucks, jet funny cars and hot rods.