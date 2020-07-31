The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another Mainer has died as 26 more cases of the coronavirus were reported on Friday.

Friday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 3,912. Of those, 3,499 have been confirmed positive, while 413 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Thursday’s cumulative total to 3,886, down from 3,888, meaning there was a net increase of 24 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





The latest death involved a man in his 60s from Androscoggin County, bringing the statewide death toll to 123. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 388 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with seven in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 16 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,361. That means there are 428 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 421 on Thursday.

—“Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, blamed Democrats on Friday for not accepting a last-minute one-week extension of $600 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits after the U.S. Senate left for the weekend before reaching a deal.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“School districts in all of Maine’s 16 counties have the green light to reopen full time for all students, based on new information from the state. But state education officials expect most districts to combine in-person with remote learning when they reopen this fall.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“The University of Maine at Fort Kent has become the latest in-state school to push its fall sports season to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Interim athletic director Matt Dyer said that the school will look to resume intercollegiate competition after Jan. 1.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“Gov. Janet Mills’ administration has twice relaxed its restrictions on large outdoor gatherings over the past week, increasing the cap for all outdoor gatherings from 50 to 100 people, and allowing up to 200 people to attend outdoor spectator events like concerts, provided guests are separated into areas of no more than 50 people. The increase in gathering size to 100 people was geared toward allowing weddings and similar types of outdoor celebrations, but those in the wedding industry say the change in gathering size doesn’t do much to help the industry this year.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

—“After pushing the start of the fall sports season back three weeks from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maine Principals Association has officially reduced the number of games allowed for each fall sport.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Friday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,542,620 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 152,940 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.