What’s on the schedule for this weekend, should you wish to venture out?

For music, in Bangor on Friday, acoustic duo Him & Her play on the patio at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and at the Bangor Drive-In, longtime funk cover band Motor Booty Affair plays a drive-in concert, starting at 8:30 p.m. On the midcoast, at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, jam band Hambone plays on Friday, and songwriter Chris Ross plays on Saturday. At the Boothbay Opera House, folk trio GoldenOak will play a 50-person show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

There are ‘80s classics galore this weekend at drive-in movie theaters statewide. At the Bangor Drive-In this weekend, the lineup includes “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Back to the Future” on screen one, and “Deadpool” and “Ted” on screen two. The Saco Drive-In will show “The Neverending Story” all weekend, and at the Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, “Jurassic Park” will be shown all weekend, alongside a midnight screening of “Evil Dead 2” on Saturday night. The Skowhegan Drive-In has a double feature weekend all weekend of “The Goonies” and “Gremlins.”

Elsewhere, the Camden International Film Festival’s pop-up drive-in in Rockport on Sunday evening will show “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” the new documentary about the recently passed civil rights icon, and the Stonington Opera House’s pop-up drive-in will show “Mamma Mia!” all weekend. And at Thompson’s Point in Portland, the Maine Outdoor Film Festival will screen outside starting at 7:45 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, featuring two hours of outdoor-themed short films.





What’s new on TV? Well, there’s the highly anticipated second season of “The Umbrella Academy,” which premieres on Netflix, while Disney+ premieres “Black is King,” a new long-form music video from Beyonce, and “Muppets Now,” a new series starring Kermit and company.