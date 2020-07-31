A rally to support law enforcement and school resource officers was held in Lewiston Thursday.

Supporters waved American flags and held signs that read, “Blue Lives Matter.”

Organizers said the demonstration was in direct response to a proposal to reduce the number of school resource officers in Lewiston public schools. Councilor Kiernan Majerus-Collins proposed in late June to reduce the number of school resource officers from four to three and eliminate the anti-drug D.A.R.E. program, according to News Center Maine.

One parent said school resource officers are needed and a valued part of the school community.





“They’re our children’s first example of a police officer, and they’re friendly and they give high fives and hugs, and they’re just such an important part of our city and I would hate to see them go,” parent Janet Beaudoin said.

Majerus-Collins told ABC affiliate WMTW that the Lewiston school committee supports his proposal and he expects it will pass when it is taken up.