The world’s largest airplane is making a more than 4,000-mile trip to Bangor International Airport.

The Antonov An-225 departed from Gostomel in Ukraine at 10:17 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and it is scheduled to arrive in Bangor just after 1 p.m., according to FlightAware.com.

The Ukrainian-made plane is nearly the size of a football field.

This isn’t the first time the plane has touched down in Bangor. It has previously made stops in August 2003 and April 2015.