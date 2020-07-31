BOSTON – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced $59 million in direct assistance grants to 392 fire departments nationwide through the agency’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2019 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program. Additional phases will soon be announced.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program includes grants to the following fire departments in Maine:

Casco – Federal share of $69,788 for an air compressor – air refill system

Eddington – Federal share of $65,055 – REGIONAL grant award for vehicle extrication training for five fire departments: Eddington Fire Department, Brewer Fire Department, Dedham Lucerne Fire Department, Holden Fire-Rescue, and Orrington Fire Department

Old Orchard – Federal share of $47,143 for wellness & fitness program & equipment

Portland – Federal share of $216,600 for wellness & fitness training

Since 2001, the AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.

This grant is funded through FEMA’s AFG program. Eligible applicants include local fire departments, fire districts, nonaffiliated EMS organizations, tribal fire departments and State Fire Training Academies. The grant applications are submitted from each agency directly to FEMA, where the applications are reviewed and scored by fire service personnel from throughout the nation.





FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the recipient agencies. It is the recipient agency’s responsibility to manage their grant award within federal guidelines with technical assistance and monitoring provided by FEMA Fire Program specialists.

Additional information about FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters grant program(s) may be found at fema.gov/firegrants.