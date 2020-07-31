BIDDEFORD — Want a chance to be a principal for a day or score rare memorabilia like a signed hockey stick from Biddeford native and Pittsburgh Penguin Brian Dumoulin while helping a great cause? The opportunity is open to all starting Sunday with the kick off of the St. James School’s online auction.

“Although we had planned a fabulous in-person event, we are excited to invite everyone to join us online for our virtual auction,” said Nancy Naimey, principal of St. James.

Over 160 items are up for grabs from Sunday, Aug. 2 through Saturday, Aug. 8, at 9 p.m., with all proceeds benefiting the Biddeford school, located on 25 Graham Street, and its technology fund. To participate and scroll through the vast array of items, visit https://airauctioneer.com/sjs. Support or assistance is available from the auction committee by emailing sjsauction20@gmail.com. Please leave a call back phone number, if necessary.





The auction features scores of gift cards from local stores and restaurants; handmade items by community crafters and the students themselves; tickets and passes to many kid-friendly venues, even Disney World; sports memorabilia, including an autographed photo from women’s soccer star Alex Morgan; gift baskets and home improvement items; vacation rentals and experiences like white water rafting; personal care items; the chance to be “principal for a day”; and much more.

“All of the proceeds will provide new technology equipment at St. James,” said Naimey. “It’s an important fundraiser for the school, so please bid early and often and tell your friends. It’s all money well spent on our children and their technology needs in this ever-changing world.”

For more information about the auction, call St. James School at 207-282-4084.