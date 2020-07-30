A man died Wednesday night after he was injured in a fight outside an Auburn McDonald’s.

The man, who was in his 20s, was involved in an altercation in the McDonald’s parking lot on Center Street about 8:37 p.m., according to Katy England, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He was injured and the other people involved fled before police arrived, England said.

The man was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, where he died from his injuries, she said.





An autopsy will be conducted Thursday at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

England said the man’s name is being withheld pending family notification and that no additional information was available.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650.