Description

Caring for others is rewarding but also exhausting and sometimes overwhelming. It has become even more complicated for caregivers during the pandemic. Join this free virtual group session with other caregivers, led by Melissa Violette, Music Therapy Director at Birch Bay Village. The supportive environment will offer music listening and sharing, lyric analysis, breath work, group sharing and discussion to help develop stress-reduction skills, restore balance and reduce stress. For more information please visit:https://www.mdihospital.org/news/free-telehealth-music-therapy-support-groups

To sign up please contact Melissa Violette directly at mviolette@birchbayvillage.us