The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for grants of up to $5,000 that support indigenous, ethnic or rural arts programs or projects, particularly those that serve areas with limited access to arts events.

The deadline for grant applications is September 15, 2020. An online application, guidelines and a list of recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

Recent grantees include:

• Aroostook Arts and Education Center, to create a digital (video) storytelling project highlighting the importance of agriculture to the local economy in Aroostook County





• Gateway Milbridge, to hire regional musicians to increase free concerts to introduce, promote, and expand access to the community stage’s new location

• History House Association Inc., for the first phase of the Native Voices exhibit, including construction of a wigwam displaying skills/artistry of a traditional Wabanaki builder

• Main Street Bucksport, to expand a public art mural program Bucksport.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund is a collaborative effort of MaineCF, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Lillian M. Berliawsky Charitable Trust, and the Maine Arts Commission to strengthen and ensure the future of these artistic traditions. Additional funding is provided through the Elizabeth Laughlin Anderson Memorial Fund.

If you would like more information about the fund, please contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Leslie Goode at 207-412-2002 or by e-mail at lgoode@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.