The TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race in Cape Elizabeth set for Saturday was canceled back in April due to coronavirus concerns, but its organizers fear that runners will be out on the course anyway this weekend.

Race President David Backer and Cape Elizabeth Town Manager Matthew Sturgis issued a public appeal on Wednesday telling runners, in Backer’s words, “please do NOT gather to run the racecourse on Saturday.”

The brainchild of Olympic marathon gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson, the race attracts a field of 6,500 recreational and world-class runners each year. The top five Maine men and women finishers are eligible for cash prizes ranging from $1,000 each for first place to $100 for the fifth-place male and female finishers.

“We ask this in compliance with the [Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and in the best health interests of the runners and for public safety reasons,” Backer said in a statement released on Wednesday.





The warning came a day after Gov. Janet Mills’ administration eased the state’s 50-person limit on gatherings for outdoor spectator events, allowing up to 200 people to attend events such as athletic competitions and concerts so long as they follow certain stipulations. Under the new rules, each 50-person area must allow for six feet of space between household groups, and each 50-person area must be 14 feet away from the other 50-person areas, with physical barriers erected between each area.

The change to the state’s guidelines comes amid increasing evidence that the risk of transmitting the coronavirus outdoors is substantially lower than it is indoors, said Nirav Shah, director of Maine CDC.

People who want to run the course in large groups should wait for the 2021 race, Backer said.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the distance of the Beach to Beacon 10K.