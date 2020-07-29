A Somerset County man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Land Rover from a Scarborough auto dealership on Wednesday with an employee still in the backseat, WGME reported.

The female employee was in the back seat of the vehicle taking photographs when a man climbed in and drove off from the Route 1 dealership at about 10:25 a.m. The driver let the woman go unharmed shortly thereafter and the Land Rover was later found in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, WGME reported.

Mark Lindholm, 47, of Scarborough, was arrested in New Hampshire and charged with receiving stolen property. He will be charged with theft by unauthorized use of property and kidnapping when he is taken back to Maine, WGME reported.