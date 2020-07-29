The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 29 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s count brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,866. Of those, 3,457 have been confirmed positive, while 409 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 3,837, down from 3,838, meaning there was a net increase of 28 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 121. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 385 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 11 people are currently hospitalized, with eight in critical care and five on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 17 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,336. That means there are 409 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 398 on Tuesday.

—“The strike by the largest union at Bath Iron Works, now in its sixth week, has had little impact on its parent company’s latest earnings, but workers not showing up before the strike because of the coronavirus dampened profits, an executive said Wednesday.” — Lori Valigra, BDN

—“The coronavirus is driving a projected Maine state revenue shortfall of $1.4 billion over the next three years with more than a half-billion hit by mid-2021, a state forecasting panel reported Wednesday.” — Caitlin Andrew, BDN

—“Maine’s auto racing tracks are now allowed to have as many as 200 spectators in the grandstands after several weeks without fans.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

—“One of Maine’s largest hospitals is reinstating strict visitor restrictions after 10 staff members and two patients tested positive for the coronavirus. Central Maine Medical Center is also suspending outside food, flowers and gifts for hospital patients. The hospital gift shop and fitness center will remain closed instead of reopening this week.” — The Associated Press

—“Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine said the trillion-dollar Republican pandemic relief package comes up short in addressing the needs of workers, businesses, states and municipalities. King is critical of Senate Republican leaders for taking weeks to float their response to the proposal passed by House Democrats, and waiting until just days before expanded unemployment benefits of $600 a week are set to expire.” — Mal Leary, Maine Public

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,401,599 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 150,090 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.