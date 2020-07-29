The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended his decision to promote Dr. Stella Immanuel, who pushed hydroxychloroquine as a cure for the coronavirus.

“I was very impressed with her and other doctors that stood with her,” Trump said Wednesday before leaving the White House for Texas.

Trump lashed out at social media companies for labelling her comments misinformation and removing a video that featured her: “I was very impressed by her. I know nothing about her, I had never seen her before, but certainly you could put her up and let her have a voice. So what they did is they took down their voice. Now, they seem to never take down the other side. They only take down conservative voices.”





“And with hydroxy, all I want to do is save lives,” Trump added.