The coronavirus pandemic has brought telemedicine to the forefront of patients’ and doctors’ minds. In fact, “virtual healthcare interactions” are on pace to reach one billion by the end of this year, according to Forrester Research1 and telehealth usage is forecast to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 38.2% by 2025 according to Frost and Sullivan.2 While some doctors and practices have been early adopters, others have been pushed to adopt telemedicine to stay connected to patients and to keep their practices open during this tumultuous time.

Telemedicine services are delivered by doctors to patients through computers, tablets, and smartphones. Emails, phone calls and video chats help doctors diagnose illnesses, prescribe medications and answer health questions. Doctors are also able to remotely monitor patients with the use of medical equipment at the patient’s house. For example, a patient with diabetes can measure their glucose levels with a glucose tracker, where the information is automatically sent to their doctor or team of doctors for daily monitoring.

“More Americans have become aware of the many options and benefits of telemedicine due to the coronavirus outbreak,” said Matt Kasper, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in New England. “Like many advancements in technology, more and more patients and doctors want to be able to access and deliver health care remotely. With today’s mobile devices and our nationwide wireless network, patients can receive care from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

U.S. Cellular offers the following tips to help patients connect to their doctors safely and confidently:





Getting started: Virtual appointments with doctors are made either by a phone call or logging into a web-based service on a computer, tablet, or smartphone – like the latest iPhone 11 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. After answering a series of questions, you will be directed to a nurse or doctor who will set up a virtual meeting, refer a specialist or suggest a visit to a local hospital if necessary.

Be prepared: Be prepared to answer your call or video chat at your appointed time, or even call in early. The phone number may not be one you recognize, so make sure you answer. Also, if you are feeling ill, have a thermometer nearby and other devices like a bathroom scale, blood pressure cuff, or a glucometer that may help the doctor gather important information. Writing down your symptoms and when they started, taking photos if appropriate, making a list of your current medications and thinking of questions ahead of time will also help you get the most out of your appointment.

Security and confidentiality: The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPPA, requires the protection and secure handling of certain information. Your healthcare provider carries the responsibility to ensure that your privacy is protected during a video conference or phone call, but you can play a role as well. Patients should follow the provider’s instructions and take all security steps recommended by the telemedicine application. Secure your mobile device with passwords and biometric identifiers (fingerprint and facial recognition) to add another layer of security. It is recommended that patients take the call in a place with sufficient privacy, where they feel comfortable enough to talk openly with their doctor.

Payment: Health care beneficiaries may want to check with their insurance provider to understand their coverage options to get reimbursed for telehealth services. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is now reimbursing Medicare patients for telehealth services.3 Community healthcare clinics and walk-in urgent care centers can also offer telemedicine services, where patients can pay out-of-pocket or provide insurance.

About U.S. Cellular — U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

1 https://www.cnbc.com/2020/04/03/telehealth-visits-could-top-1-billion-in-2020-amid-the-coronavirus-crisis.html

2 https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/telehealth-set-tsunami-growth-says-frost-sullivan

3 https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/medicare-telemedicine-health-care-provider-fact-sheet