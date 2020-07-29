“The Tuesday Readers” is a book discussion group at Ellsworth Public Library meeting the first Tuesday of each month at 2 p.m. (Aug. 4). “Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy” by Gary D. Schmidt and “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin will be discussed. We welcome you to join us, please email amorrow@ellsworthlibrary.net for more information.

“The Joy$ of Thrift” — All are welcome at this informal meeting for people to share ideas on how to cut costs, increase savings, re-purpose, live simply and make living below your means a joyful way of life. The group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at noon. (Aug. 5 and 19). This is a virtual program via Zoom. We welcome you to join us, please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net for more information.

The Book-a-Month Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. (Aug. 6) All are welcome. Please join us for an informal discussion of “Small as an Elephant” by Jennifer Richard Jacobson. All meetings are held virtually via Zoom. We would love to have you join us. For more information, please email sabbott@ellsworthlibrary.net

As part of our Maine 200 series, author Sarah Walker Caron will discuss “Classic Diners of Maine”, which is part-history, part-guidebook, part-cookbook, celebrating Maine’s most beloved classic diners. Join us to learn more about your favorite diner, or perhaps one you would like to visit! The program will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13.





Books may be purchased at The Briar Patch bookstore: https://bookshop.org/books/classic-diners-of-maine/9781467141031. The event is free to attend but Zoom registration required. Please the following link below to register https://tinyurl.com/classicdinersofmaine-epl.

For more information on these and other events, please call the library at 207-667-6363.