A manslaughter charge has been added to those facing the driver of a car who is accused of being on drugs when the car rammed bleachers at a Portland baseball field last weekend, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The driver, 29-year-old Jonathan Burt of Lisbon, has been charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence of drugs and other crimes. Burt had a court appearance Monday and is being held on $50,000 bail at Cumberland County Jail. His next court date is Jan. 6.

Police said that Burt and his passenger were unconscious when found immediately after the accident, which occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, and that first responders revived them with Narcan. The victim, Celestin Muhizi, lived near Deering Oaks Park and was watching 14-year-old boys playing league baseball when the crash occurred. A park booster, Anne Pringle, president of the Friends of Deering Oaks Park, expressed sadness at his loss, the Press Herald reported.

“What a shame that you’re just down there enjoying a baseball game, and your life is cut short,” she said.