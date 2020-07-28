ROCKLAND, Maine ― A woman has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck in Hope on Friday.

Jessica Lermond, 33, of Augusta, made her initial court appearance Monday in Knox County, where a judge set bail at $50,000. She also is being charged with elevated aggravated assault and violation of conditions of release.

The alleged stabbing occurred at a residence on Smith Drive in Hope, where the stabbing victim said he had just arrived to drop another man off. Lermond arrived at the same time and allegedly went over to the man’s vehicle, reached through the open driver’s side window and stabbed him in the neck, according to an affidavit from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

When the victim tried to drive away, he said Lermond got back in her car and drove into his vehicle, according to the affidavit. The victim told police he got out of his car and tried to run away, but got into an altercation with Lermond.





He said he was able to take the knife away from Lermond and throw it into tall grass. He then ran to a nearby home for help where police met him, according to the affidavit.

When Lermond was being taken to jail, she allegedly asked the transporting officer if the victim survived the stabbing, “that she didn’t think he would,” according to the affidavit, and that she “hoped that he would die.”

Lermond told the officer the man had abused her, according to the affidavit.

The man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds on his neck and chest.

His condition was not known as of Tuesday morning.

If convicted, Lermond faces up to 30 years in prison.

Lermond was out on bail at the time of the alleged stabbing, and has charges pending for assault, disorderly conduct, drug possession and refusing to submit to bail.