ROCKLAND, Maine ― An Appleton man is in jail after police say he critically injured a woman during an attack with a crowbar.

James M. Flynn, 54, of Appleton, made his initial court appearance in Knox County on Monday on a charge of elevated aggravated assault. A judge set Flynn’s bail at $50,000 cash or $250,000 property bond.

Flynn called 911 Saturday night, telling dispatchers he believed he killed a woman after striking her in the head with a crowbar, according to an affidavit from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. When police arrived, they found the woman covered in blood and sitting in a chair. She was conscious but disoriented.

Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was called to assist because it was believed at the time that the woman might die from her injuries.





She was initially taken to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport, but was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for critical injuries, which included a skull fracture and a brain bleed, according to the affidavit. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was unaware of a change in the woman’s condition as of Tuesday morning.

Flynn told police that the woman was frequently critical of him and on Saturday she “ripped into him,” according to the affidavit. He said this caused him to retrieve a crowbar before locating the woman upstairs in the home where Flynn said he struck her as many as four times in the head with the crowbar.