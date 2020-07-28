The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Two more Mainers have died as another 16 coronavirus cases were reported on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s count brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,838. Of those, 3,433 had been confirmed positive, while 405 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.

The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 3,822, down from 3,832, meaning there was a net increase of six over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





The latest deaths involved a man from Androscoggin County and a woman from Lincoln County, both of whom were in their 70s, bringing the statewide death toll to 121. The death in Lincoln County was the first reported in the county connected to the coronavirus outbreak. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 384 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with seven in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 27 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,319. That means there are 398 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 421 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“Gov. Janet Mills’ administration has eased the state’s 50-person limit on gatherings for outdoor spectator events, allowing up to 200 people to attend events such as athletic competitions and concerts with certain stipulations.” — Emily Burnham, BDN

—“A Hancock County company that processes and packages blueberries has detected five cases of the coronavirus among migrant workers it had hired to rake blueberries.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

—“Police are investigating a report of a man displaying his gun after someone pointed out that he wasn’t wearing a face mask inside of a Dunkin’.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

—“A proposal from Senate Republicans to reduce $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits in favor of a sliding-scale system could take months for Maine to implement as more than 80,000 workers here face steep income drops next week.” — Jessica Piper, BDN

—“A relatively new method of testing for the coronavirus has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after two cases across northern New England in which people initially shown to have the virus later tested negative using a more reliable technology.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

—“An organization that supports fishermen is holding a socially distanced concert on the sea to raise money for Maine’s lobster industry.” — The Associated Press

—“A medical center that serves two of the hardest-hit counties in Maine is slated to receive a boost from the federal government to offer more coronavirus testing.” — The Associated Press

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,341,201 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 149,052 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.