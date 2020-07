A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on River Road, one of Buckport’s main thoroughfares, near a graveyard monument company on Tuesday, WABI reported.

The crash occurred near Bucksport Monuments, 413 River Road, at about 2:45 p.m. Town police are rerouting cars onto Town Farm Road and to Silver Lake Road to get to Bucksport. Police were still at the scene as of 6 p.m., a police dispatcher said.