A Norridgewock man whose dump truck crashed into a car, killing an elderly couple in Madison a year ago, has been indicted on two charges of manslaughter, the Morning Sentinel reported.

David Obert, 51, was driving on Ward Hill Road in Madison on July 4, 2019, when the truck collided with a Pontiac Torrent driven by Joyce Gipson, 85. Gipson and her husband, Keith Blackwell, 80, died in the crash. Neither was wearing a seat belt.

Obert was arraigned Feb. 12 on a Class A charge of manslaughter and pleaded not guilty Feb. 26. His indictment on two counts of Class A manslaughter occurred on July 16, the Morning Sentinel reported. Obert’s attorney, Walter McKee said his client regrets the accident but maintains that he broke no laws.

“This was an accident, pure and simple. We fully intend to show that nothing Mr. Obert did that day was a crime,” McKee said in an email to the Morning Sentinel on Monday. “Mr. Obert of course feels terrible about what happened. But he is adamant, as he has been from day one, that he committed no crime.”





Obert is due in court on Aug. 4.