A fugitive wanted for murder in Massachusetts and who is on that state’s most wanted list was apprehended on Tuesday, according to Maine State Police.

Derell Guy. Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police Credit: Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Derell Guy was arrested without incident in Carthage, according to WGME. Police had been searching for Guy since Monday afternoon.

Police say Guy is wanted in connection to the shooting death of a man in Lynn, Massachusetts, on January 4, 2020.

He has an extensive criminal history in Massachusetts, which includes convictions for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.