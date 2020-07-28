Gorgeous gardens, open fields, woodlands and dramatic views of Lermond Pond and Ragged Mountain await visitors to the Belfast Garden Club’s Open Garden Day on Friday, Aug, 7. Located at 74 Highfield Road in Hope, just off Route 235, the gardens will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $5 (checks or exact change is appreciated); additional donations to support the Garden Club are also welcome. To protect Open Garden visitors, volunteers, and homeowners during the current COVID situation, everyone is asked to wear face masks and to maintain appropriate physical distancing. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for those who cannot bring their own.

Roger and Carol Hewitt have created a little bit of heaven at Highfields Farm during the 37 years they have lived and gardened there. Their home is a beautifully restored 1850 Greek Revival cape, nestled among lovely mature trees and perennial gardens bordered by old stone walls and meandering stone walkways. A beautiful procession of color begins in the gardens in early spring with an abundance of bulbs, and continues through summer with dahlias, peonies, iris, daylilies, coneflowers, bee balm, clematis, foxgloves, delphiniums, and more. Dahlias have always been one of the Hewitts’ favorite plants in the perennial border, and in recent years they have added a large area of raised beds for dahlias. The Hewitts’ dahlia collection now includes approximately 75 varieties, with around 250 plants in all. On Aug. 7, dahlias will be the stars, but visitors also can expect to see many perennial flowers in bloom.

An expert at growing and propagating dahlias, Roger is generous with his knowledge. He would be happy to explain to interested visitors the entire process of growing dahlias, from starting plants in the spring to storing the tubers over the winter. The Hewitts also will be offering dahlia bouquets for sale.