People will continue to walk as individuals, families or small teams on sidewalks, tracks and trails in wake of COVID-19

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting everyone in Maine to join the fight to end this disease by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on four different weekends this fall.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will continue, and instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across our state.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere. We are inviting people to walk on the following days:





Saturday, Sept. 12 – Maine Beaches Area and Lakes & Mountains Area

Saturday, Sept. 26 – Greater Portland and Northern Maine

Saturday, Oct. 2 – Kennebec Valley Area

Saturday, Oct. 17 – Eastern Maine and Midcoast Area

“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”

Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons people join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to their smartphones, tablets and computers. A small group of Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers will create the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format on Walk day to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

To enhance the experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage” to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help those affected by the disease. A new audio track will be available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them when they are finished walking.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Maine alone, there are more than 28,000 people living with the disease and 69,000 unpaid caregivers.

“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” explains Drew Wyman, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter. “The Walk to End Alzheimere’s will be held everywhere, and we are working to make sure everyone has a powerful and moving experience. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19, so know that we are committed to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/maine/walk

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org/walk

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.