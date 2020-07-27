Several shots were fired into a Westbrook residence early Sunday morning.

An unidentified man went to Anderson Avenue about 1:52 a.m. and fired numerous shots into an occupied residence before breaking a window in the victim’s car, according to Westbrook police Capt. Sean J. Lally.

The suspect then fled the scene, Lally said.

No one was injured in the shooting, said Lally, who called the shooting an “isolated incident” with no threat to the general public.





The shooting remains under investigation.