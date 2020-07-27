A Portland man has been accused of assaulting four police officers after he allegedly spit on them early Saturday morning.

Mohamud Abdullahi, 27, was charged with assault and violation of conditions of release, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin, who added he faces charges out of South Portland as well.

Portland police stopped a vehicle on Pearl Street about 5 a.m. that had been reported stolen in South Portland, Martin said.

The driver, Abdullahi, and a female passenger, whom police did not identify, were detained at the scene.





A South Portland police officer came to the scene and told Abdullahi he was being arrested, Martin said. Abdullahi allegedly began kicking the cruiser’s door and window. He was being removed from the cruiser and transferred to an arrest van when Abdullahi allegedly spit on four police officers.

Two of the officers were taken to Mercy Hospital because Martin said spit got in their eyes.

The passenger, who was showing symptoms of the coronavirus and awaiting test results, was not charged and released, Martin said.