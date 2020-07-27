The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 18 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Monday.

Monday’s count brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,832, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 3,814 on Sunday.

Of those, 3,422 had been confirmed positive, while 410 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reports.





No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the statewide death toll at 119. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

As of Monday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 4,286,663 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 147,558 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.