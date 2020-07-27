An Appalachian Trail hiker was rescued from a remote section of the trail Sunday morning after he experienced chest pains.

The 33-year-old from Ohio was near the Sidney Tappan campsite between Gulf Hagas Mountain and West Peak about 7:15 a.m. when he began experiencing chest pains, according to Mark Latti, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Rescuers hiked in from each side of the mountain in order to reach the ill hiker. Once at the campsite, a Maine Forest Service helicopter was summoned to airlift the 33-year-old to a waiting ambulance that brought him to CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Latti said.

The 100-Mile Wilderness is considered the most remote and rugged section of the nearly 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail, with no major roads or resupply points between Monson and the Golden Road near Baxter State Park.





No additional information was available.