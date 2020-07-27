WISCASSET — Hats On! is the theme of the summer’s first Walk Around Wiscasset from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 30. A replacement for Wiscasset Art Walk, this strolling event gives friends, neighbors and visitors, a chance to socialize safely while still enjoying the sights and sounds of this beautiful village setting.

Loosely modeled on the Italian custom of la passeggiata, which is an early evening stroll in town and village centers, most often in fancy dress, Walk Around Wiscasset is encouraging participants to wear festive clothes topped with summer hats – the more flamboyant the better. Participants are advised to expect a lot of waving – from a distance – while enjoying the new, grand sidewalks on Main Street.

Village strollers are requested to wear face coverings, maintain social distance, and not congregate in large groups. There will be no performers or vendors, or any other organized activities. “To win town approval for this special evening, we agreed to adhere to the safety recommendations in the Governor’s latest Executive Order and keep the evening as simple as possible,” said event organizer Lucia Droby. “We hope people will come out and enjoy spending time together in a public space and also follow safety recommendations. We’d like to hold more Walk Arounds in August and September to replace our Wiscasset Art Walk this summer.”

Village shops and galleries are open during the Walk Arounds at the owners’ discretion.





In addition to walking on Main Street, organizers encourage strollers to enjoy Wiscasset’s Museum in the Streets (WMITS) panels, which are located throughout the village. Panels provide information about significant historical and architectural village features including period photos and amusing anecdotes. Panel locations can be found in brochures attached to each panel’s post or via the WMITS online app.

Walk Around Wiscasset, replacing Wiscasset Art Walk during summer 2020 because of coronavirus concerns, will be held on the last Thursday of July, August and September from 5-6:30 p.m. For more information about Walk Around Wiscasset please visit wiscassetartwalk.org or contact Droby at ludroby@verizon.net.