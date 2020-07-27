STEUBEN — John Attanasio will be the August Featured Artist at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben. His work will be available for viewing during library hours from Aug. 1-31. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no reception, but viewers can learn more about the artist and get in touch with him through his website, attanasio-artist.com.

Attanasio’s paintings are representational, but his style is flexible: it varies between realism and impressionism, depending upon subject matter and mood. The subjects of his paintings usually reflect an interest in specific people, places or things.

In Maine (where he has had a home and studio in Steuben since 2017), he is constantly inspired by the ever-varying sunsets, by the rocky coastline and by the astounding views of ocean and bay. In Philadelphia (where he has lived for 35 years), he is drawn especially to the Schuylkill River, with its many classical bridges, and to the city’s historic, quaint and authentic neighborhoods and structures.

Attanasio has studied painting since 2012, primarily under artists trained at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. He also studied portraiture at Studio Incamminati, a school for contemporary realist art, in Philadelphia. Prior to taking up painting, he enjoyed a long career as a lawyer. For more information, please go to moorelibrary.org.