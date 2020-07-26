HERMON, Maine — Josh St. Clair of Liberty came from a ninth-place start in the Dysart’s Late Model field and went on to post his first feature win of the season at Speedway 95 on Saturday night.

St. Clair took the lead on a lap-11 restart and stretched his margin out to three seconds over the field until the caution flag came out again on lap 35 of the 40 lap-event.

On that restart, St. Clair maintained his lead over John Curtis Jr. of Hermon to secure the victory. Curtis finished second and was followed by Brenton Parritt of Steuben, Dean Smart of Milford and J.R. Robinson of Steuben.

Other Speedway 95 results

(Finish, car number, driver, hometown)





Casella Recycling Street Stocks: 1. 20 Joe Harriman, Liberty; 2. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon; 3. 35 Kris Watson, Kenduskeag; 4. 17 Bob Seger Jr. Frankfort; 5. 80 Steve Kimball, Holden

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four: 1. 19 Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. 20 Jason Kimball, Pittston; 3. 07 Roy Hathorn, Brownville; 4. Nicholas Cota, Greenbush; 5. Andrew McTague, Frankfort

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners: 1. 51X Steve Kimball, Holden; 2. 5 Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 3. 10 Derek Smith, Bangor; 4. 8 Adam Gardner, Orono; 5. 19 Kyle Willette, Winslow