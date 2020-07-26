Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Modernize wildlife management

As the pandemic forces global changes towards animals, Maine remains in the dark as the global pandemic rages. I believe Maine remains a backwater state when it comes to wildlife management and conservation.

Inhumane treatment of wildlife in markets across the globe has brought us to the brink economically and socially — threatening the fabric of daily life. But even as measures are put into place to stem practices that release deadly pathogens on humanity by banning consumption of wildlife, here in Maine it’s all “go” as the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (MDIFW) considers increasing inhumane, damaging practices with wildlife instead of scaling back.

MDIFW continues a bear management program that promotes the feeding of bears, along with the inhumane practice of using wire snares and dogs. Evidence presented at its large game management meeting noted that ending the supplemental feeding of bears would be the most efficient method to reduce the population.





Currently, an untold number of food “dumps” set up in our Maine woods set the stage for cross contamination of zoonotic disease between wildlife species. MDIFW has an opportunity to end the practice of feeding bears over ten years, while limiting the number of sites, and monitoring species that visit them. A citizen supported rule making petition is under consideration, and people can make their voices heard at MDIFW.

With New Hampshire and Michigan banning the use of chocolate, which can be toxic to bears, in wildlife management, will Maine remain a backwater state? Will we allow this irresponsible and inhumane program to continue? The time has come to modernize wildlife management in Maine by considering the welfare of all animals.

Gina Garey

Maine State Director

Animal Wellness Action

Portland

Need for social workers is urgent

As a recent graduate of the University of Southern Maine School of Social Work, I am keenly aware of the pressures associated with becoming licensed to practice here in Maine. The licensure process is extensive and time consuming; however, it does not have to be this way.

Most nursing students who graduated the same day as I did are licensed, while I am still waiting to sit for the Association of Social Work Boards masters exam. This pandemic has once again shown us how social workers compare to other essential professions. In Maine, nursing licenses are being expedited according to Gov. Janet Mill’s executive order on March 20 of this year in response to COVID. Meanwhile, the association’s central phone number leads to an automated machine with no option to speak directly with a person.

By delaying the issuance of social workers’ licenses, people’s long-term mental health needs are not being considered during this pandemic. Isolation and loss of employment, as result of this pandemic, have huge adverse impacts on one’s mental health. It takes more than nurses and physicians to address these mental health needs. Our communities need licensed social workers.

Do nursing licenses need to be issued with haste? Absolutely. But the same must be done for social workers. For this reason, among many, social workers need to be viewed on the same plane as nurses and be issued licenses with a greater sense of urgency.

Phoebe Shields

South Portland

Driver’s licenses for immigrants

Undocumented immigrants advance Maine’s economic growth as consumers to local businesses as well as contributors to state and local taxes. Despite this, immigrants across the country are being denied a driver’s license. The governments that are actively working to ensure that immigrants can not get a license cite that it would be a public safety hazard and have national security concerns.

This being said, if immigrants are denied a license due to their immigration status, it will hinder their integration into Maine’s economy. This policy increases the number of people driving without a license and insurance. Allowing immigrants to obtain a driver’s license will not only improve public safety and lead to economic growth but it will also allow immigrants to better integrate into society.

In Maine, there was not a legal status requirement for driver’s licenses until 2008. This policy was a result of President George W. Bush’s administration which pushed for more rigid regulations. Maine could have met these requirements by adding a residency requirement. Instead, the Baldacci administration backed a legal status requirement ( LD 2309 from the 123rd Legislature) which cost the state $1.5 million.

The solution to this problem is simple: eliminate the legal status requirement and increase access for immigrants to obtain a driver’s license regardless of their status. This will make Maine roads safer and allow immigrants to register their cars and obtain insurance. The immigration system should not prevent immigrants from legally driving to their job.

Emily Hughes

Bangor