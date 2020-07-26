State law enforcement officials on Sunday morning recovered the body of a Georgetown man who went missing while swimming Saturday in the Kennebec River near Richmond.

The body of John Charles Holmes, 70, was located at about 8:30 a.m. by a team of SCUBA divers consisting of state law enforcement officials who were using a scan-scan sonar in the search, according to Jeff Nichols, spokesperson for Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Holmes had gone out on a boat with a friend on Saturday approximately half a mile south of the Richmond town landing when they went for a swim, according to Maine Marine Patrol. The friend, a woman, was able to return to the boat but called 911 after she saw Holmes struggling in the river current.

Holmes was last spotted around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, state officials said. Divers with state police, the state Warden Service and Marine Patrol searched the area late Saturday with assistance from the Maine Forest Service, which flew over the search area in a plane.





The dive team returned to the area Sunday morning to resume the search.