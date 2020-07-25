Chris “Golden Gloves” Sarro of Ellsworth scored his second straight knockout in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship competition Friday night with an early stoppage of Victor Jones during their heavyweight battle at BKFC 11 in Oxford, Mississippi.

Sarro knocked Jones down with a right hand during an exchange of punches late in the first of their five scheduled two-minute rounds.

Jones was able to sit up against the ropes after the knockdown and looked like he might be able to get back up, but referee Bill Clancy reached a 10-count with Jones still on the mat to end the bout with 10 seconds left in the round.

Sarro, a 2019 Northern New England Golden Gloves boxing champion, has now scored three straight first-round knockouts as a professional in combat sports. He stopped Ras Hylton in a New England Fights mixed martial arts bout in Orono last Sept. 7 before making his BKFC debut with a similar stoppage of John McAllister at BKFC 9 on Nov. 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi.





Chris Sarro Credit: Monty Rand Photography

Jones, a former college football player as a linebacker at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, was making his bare-knuckle fighting debut after compiling a 5-12 record in professional MMA.

Sarro used his boxing skills early in the first round to score the first punch of most exchanges and keep the taller Jones at a distance until the deciding sequence, when Sarro closed the gap between the two fighters, avoided a Jones punch and then delivered a power right hand to send his opponent to the canvas.

Sarro weighed in at 226.5 pounds for the bout compared to 231 pounds for Jones.

Jones was a late replacement on the card for Billy “The Kid” Martin, who dropped out in the week leading up to the fight.

This fight was available on a free live stream through the BKFC YouTube site and on Facebook Live, as the crowd at the Lafayette County Arena was limited to 15 percent of capacity due to COVID-19 social distancing concerns.