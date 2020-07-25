The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Massachusetts

State health officials reported 14 new deaths and 214 additional positive cases of COVID-19 late Friday.

That brings Massachusetts’ death toll to more than 8,200 and nearly 108,000 total confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

On Friday, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced strict new travel restrictions to control spread of the virus.





Starting Aug. 1, travelers to Massachusetts, including residents returning home after out-of-state trips, will have to quarantine for 14 days or face a $500-per-day fine.

Rhode Island

Law enforcement officials will once again step up their presence in Rhode Island’s popular beach communities this weekend to enforce the state’s virus restrictions.

The state Department of Environmental Management said environmental police, state police and local police departments will be deploying extra officers to limit crowds, manage traffic, and crack down on illegal parking in the coastal communities of Narragansett, South Kingstown, Charlestown and Westerly.

State health department officials will also again pass out free face masks to beachgoers not wearing them.

The measures, including drastically cutting down parking at major state beaches, were rolled out last weekend after complaints that large crowds not following virus safety guidelines were packing the state’s shoreline.

The DEM also urged Massachusetts and Connecticut residents to not visit Rhode Island beaches. The agency says nearly half of all visitors to Rhode Island beaches are from out-of-state.

New Hampshire

Restrictions on in-person court proceedings will be extended at least through Aug. 17, the state Supreme Court said Friday.

Face coverings must also be worn by anyone entering courthouses or conducting state business within Judicial Branch buildings, the court ordered.

The order, which covers all circuit, superior and supreme court functions, means judges will continue to conduct court proceedings by video, teleconferencing and other remote means.

Court buildings will remain open for those involved in housing cases and other scheduled hearings, those reporting for jury service and those seeking emergency relief.

Clerk’s offices, however, will not be open to the general public. Residents can request case files electronically through the court’s e-filing portal or by calling the court’s information center.

Vermont

A Vermont town and a summer youth camp for New York-area girls have reached a deal to resolve complaints of excessive noise at the former college campus where it operates.

Zichron Chaim camp in Bennington will move its assemblies from a large outdoor tent into the former South Vermont College gymnasium and take steps to reduce loud noise, the Bennington Banner reported.

The camp operator will also install air conditioning in the gym for the assemblies, at a cost of more than $120,000.

The deal was reached Wednesday after the town had obtained a restraining order. Moshe Perlstein, the camp’s director said he plans a three-week camp for boys to follow.

The newspaper previously reported that the camp was being monitored for compliance with COVID-19 regulations, but had incurred no violations on that front.