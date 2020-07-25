The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another 33 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s count brings the total coronavirus cases reported in Maine to 3,790. Of those, 3,387 had been confirmed positive, while 403 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.





One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 119. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 379 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 11 people are currently hospitalized, with eight in critical care and two on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 22 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,281. That means there are 390 active and “probable” cases in the state, up from 380 on Friday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus update and Maine.

—“While Maine colleges and universities plan to test many students and staff as they reopen their campuses this fall, the same scale of testing is unlikely in the state’s public schools. Education Commissioner Pender Makin said recently in an interview with the Bangor Daily News that such testing could offer a false sense of security because, unlike on a college campus, students return to their homes and communities every day where they can be exposed to the virus even after testing negative.” — Eesha Pendharkar, BDN

—“For the past three years Jordan Benissan, an immigrant from the West African country of Togo, has made it his mission to introduce as many people as he can to the flavors of his native cuisine. However, he struggled to make ends meet when the pandemic hit, and made the decision to close down his restaurant. After announcing plans to close his year-round site in Waterville, a Maine food blogger reached out to Benissan to lend a hand. They teamed up with restaurant owners in Portland who launched a GoFundMe for Benissan, with the idea that community donations could help him secure a new location for his restaurant. In just more than a week, about $16,000 was donated.” — Lauren Abbate, BDN

—“Will the Maine Principals’ Association crown state champions in the high school sports it sponsors this fall amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic? No one can say for sure yet, but Tuesday was a good day for those prospects for one simple reason — planning for the upcoming season continues.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“Beginning this spring, acupuncturist Rhonda Feiman was in the same predicament as many of the state’s hands-on health practitioners — including massage therapists, reiki practitioners and others who were forced to shut down amid pandemic restrictions. Feiman closed her office on March 17 and worked remotely with clients for more than three months. Telehealth was helpful, she said, and even “quite fun.” But it wasn’t the same. Feiman thinks she’s found a good solution in drive-in acupuncture and believes she may be the only practitioner on the East Coast to offer it.” — Abigail Curtis, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 4,145,379 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 146,050 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.