PORTLAND — A special drive-thru, pick up only chicken dinner will help Our Lady of Hope Parish in Portland. The parish, like many across the country, are currently facing an operating deficit due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cancellation of other large fundraisers.

The event is set for Saturday, Aug. 1, after the 4:30 p.m. Mass at St. Pius X Church, located on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland. Dinners will be picked up in drive-thru format in the parking lot at the church and will include a half chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, and a cookie.

The cost is $15 per person. All orders must be pre-paid to ensure an accurate count for parish organizers. To reserve a dinner or dinners:

· visit https://ourladyofhopeportland.weshareonline.org/ParishSocialandFundraisingActivity and pay online





· drop a check in the church basket at an Our Lady of Hope Parish Mass

· mail a check to the parish at 673 Stevens Avenue, Portland, ME 04103-2640

· call Paul LeBlond at 207-253-9856 or Andy Litcher at 207-653-5356

Dinner orders need to be submitted by Monday, July 27.

Our Lady of Hope Parish has returned to offering public Masses at both St. Pius X Church (Saturday at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., Monday through Friday at 9 a.m.) and St. Joseph Church, also in Portland (Sunday at 10 a.m.). The parish also has an expanded live-streamed Mass schedule (Saturday at 8 a.m.; Sunday at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., and 5 p.m.; and Monday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.). To view the livestreams, visit ladyofhopemaine.org.It is important that we unite in supporting our parishes as best we can so that they can continue to serve the faithful throughout this crisis and long after it’s over. Parishioners can support their local parish through the WeShare online giving option. Find a direct link to your parish’s account at portlanddiocese.org/OnlineGiving.