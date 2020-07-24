PORTLAND, Maine — Firefighters contained a fire in a single-family home in Portland’s Rosemont neighborhood Friday morning.

Dispatchers said they responded to a report of an “explosion” at 10:17 a.m. at the 1.5-story building at 152 Massachusetts Ave., in a residential neighborhood. The department has not yet determined the cause of the blast.

The fire was contained before noon on Friday.

Crews found no one inside the house, but a firefighter was taken to Maine Medical Center for possible injuries incurred while extinguishing the fire. The firefighter was treated and released Friday afternoon, according to Assistant Chief Christopher Goodall.