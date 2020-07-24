A Waldo County man was crushed to death when a mobile home he was trying to put wheels on fell off its jacks in Searsport on Friday.

The 54-year-old man, whom police described as the son of the owner of the mobile home, was pinned beneath the structure on Pond Street at about 9:05 a.m. A work crew that was assisting him called 911 immediately and commandeered a backhoe to lift the mobile home, but their efforts were unsuccessful, Searsport Police Chief Todd Boisvert said.

A man died when a house trailer shifted and fell on him while he was trying to put the wheels back on.

A man died when a house trailer shifted and fell on him while he was trying to put the wheels back on.

Searsport firefighters determined that the man died before they arrived. His name is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident, Boisvert said.