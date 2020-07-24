Most of the state, especially in the north and east, is experiencing “moderate drought” which can have negative impacts on agriculture and increase fire danger. In far northern Maine, the drought is being classified as severe.

“Rivers are running really, really low. The Penobscot, Aroostook, St. John, are running at near record low levels,” said Todd Foisy, a science and operations officer with the National Weather Service in Caribou.

He said that for reasons that aren’t entirely clear, the major weather patterns this year have followed an overland trajectory, rather than tapping into the moisture over the Gulf of Maine.

Don Flannery, a member of the Maine Potato Board, said that the dryness is causing worry across Aroostook County, and it could impact the 2020 crop at a time when the industry is still trying to recover from the upheavals caused by COVID-19.





It’s a similar story with the Maine wild blueberry industry. Eric Venturini, a member of the Maine Wild Blueberry Commission, said a drought is especially unwelcome as parts of Washington County already face lower yields, due to three frosts in June, which zapped blossoms.

Foisy said he is hopeful that a little rain might be forming for the coming week, but that a lot more will be needed to make an impact.

