A 22-year-old man died Thursday night at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Kawon Smith Walker was found unresponsive in his cell at the Auburn jail about 10:50 p.m., according to Sheriff Eric Samson.

Officers attempted to revive Walker, but he died at the jail, Samson said.

Walker was arrested in Auburn on July 18 on drug charges and for allegedly violating bail conditions.





The Maine medical examiner’s office, the Maine State Police and the Maine Department of Corrections are investigating Walker’s death, as is standard procedure.

Samson did not release additional information about the death.