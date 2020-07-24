SEARS ISLAND — Friends of Sears Island is offering a self-guided nature bingo scavenger hunt for families, running through the end of August. To participate, you can download a printable PDF ahead of time at https://friendsofsearsisland.org/bingo2020/ or there will be some copies available at the kiosk at the island entrance.

While exploring the island, see if you can find five in a row — you can get bingo vertically, horizontally or diagonally. Just snap a photo of each item you find and email to outreach@friendsofsearsisland.org to be entered into a raffle for a fun prize that includes a nature activity book, pocket microscope and a bug net/ The whole family can participate in the hunt, but the raffle prize winner must be between the ages of 5-12. The winner will be announced at the end of August.

Sears Island is located on Sears Island off Route 1 just east of Searsport. To learn more about Friends of Sears Island check out friendsofsearsisland.org or facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland.