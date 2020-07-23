Jeff Overlock Jr. of Hermon grabbed the top spot at the green flag and held off serious challenges to win his first race of the year in the Cap’s Tavern Modified Enduro 20-lap feature Wednesday night at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

Kyle Willette of Winslow stayed right behind Overlock throughout the race, but wound up having to repel Keith Drost of Stetson to claim the runner-up position. Drost held Zach Audet of Norridgewock at bay to take the third spot while Dustyn Carrow of Carmel wound up fifth.

Shawn MacNevin of Hudson captured the Kenny-U-Pull Roadrunners 20-lap feature race, taking the win after Jason Trundy of Newburgh was disqualified in the technical inspection.

Zach Horlieca of Hudson was awarded the second spot, followed by George Walker of Glenburn, who was making his first appearance of the season. Patrick Cook of Bucksport and Derek Smith of Bangor rounded out the top five.





Speedway 95 returns to action, still with no fans allowed in the grandstands, at 7 p.m. Saturday with the Dysart’s Late Models, Casella Recycling Street Stocks, Casella Waste Systems Sport-Fours and Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners all slated for action.

OTHER SPEEDWAY 95 RESULTS

STARS OF TOMORROW: 1. Garrett McKee Jr., Dixmont; 2. Darius Miranda, Orono; 3. Braydon Pearson, Turner; 4. Jack McKee, Dixmont; 5. Destiny Overlock, Hermon.